Brigid Kosgei defends her London Marathon title with a time of two hours 18 minutes and 58 seconds - while the USA's Sara Hall overtake world champion Ruth Chepngetich in a thrilling sprint finish to take second place.

Read More: We want your virtual race stories

FOLLOW LIVE: London Marathon: Kipchoge set to start after Kosgei takes women's title - video, text & virtual race shoutouts

Available to UK users only.