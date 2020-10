Ethiopia's Shura Kitata wins the men's race at the London Marathon with a time of two hours five minutes and 41 seconds, after an incredible sprint to the finish line, while Eliud Kipchoge finishes eighth.

WATCH MORE:Kosgei defends marathon title as Hall sprints to thrilling second-placed finish

Read More: We want your virtual race stories

FOLLOW LIVE: London Marathon: Kipchoge set to start after Kosgei takes women's title - video, text & virtual race shoutouts

Available to UK users only.