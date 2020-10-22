'I started crying in Seb Coe's arms'

Jake Smith says it was "incredible" to run a record-breaking time at his debut World Half Marathon Championships.

The 22-year-old ran 60mins, 31secs to finish 18th in Poland - his first senior race for Great Britain in a race won by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo in a championship record time of 58:49.

He broke Steve Jones' 34-year Welsh record and set one of the fastest times ever recorded by a British athlete over the distance.

Bermuda-born Smith says he will now turn his attention to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics over 10000m next year.

