'I train six times a day, I always have to win'

Dutee Chand is one of South Asia's fastest sprinters. The 25-year-old national 100m champion is India's first openly gay athlete and has risen from a humble background to become one of her nation's most promising sportswomen.

Here, she describes how she endured sleeping on train platforms, allegations of elevated hormone levels and her gruelling training schedule.

VOTE: Choose your BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

Reporter: Rakhee Sharma. Editors: Shubham Koul and Kenz Ul Muneer. Producer: Vandana Vijay.

