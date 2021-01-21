Organisers hope Farah will aim for repeat Antrim Coast win

  • From the section Athletics

Antrim Coast Half Marathon organiser James McIlroy says "fingers crossed" Sir Mo Farah will aim for another victory in the event this year.

The four-time Olympic champion won the men's race in last year's inaugural event which had to have an elite-only field because of the restrictions around Covid-19.

Former Olympic 800m athlete McIlroy is hoping the 2021 race on 29 August will be a mass participation race of around 10,000 runners given the onset of vaccinations in the wider population.

The race in and around Larne has also been added to World Athletics' Road Race Label series.

