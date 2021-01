When Melissa Courtney-Bryant's altitude training camp in Kenya was cancelled, she had to get creative.

The 27-year-old athlete has been sleeping under an altitude tent for the last six weeks, as she builds up to trying to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Courtney-Bryant will race over 3000m at the World Indoor Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Friday. You can watch live coverage of the event on BBC Sport.