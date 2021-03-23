Welsh marathon runner Dewi Griffiths says the advancements in running shoe technology is like being given "free time" in races.

The 29-year-old is hoping to book a spot in Tokyo at the Olympic marathon trials in London on Friday.

The technology, which was pioneered by Nike, helped Eliud Kipchoge run a marathon in under two hours in 2019 - though a team of pacemakers meant it was not a recognised record.

World Athletics then clarified the technology that can be used in shoes. Since then a number of world records have been broken in endurance races.

Critics argue it gives the runner an unfair advantage, while others have praised the revolutionary technology.