Aled Sion Davies says he is "hungrier than ever and is ready to do some damage" after being named in the ParalympicsGB squad for Tokyo 2020.

Davies, 30, won F63 shot put gold at the Para-athletics European Championships in Poland earlier in June in what was his first a major competition in almost two years and is confident of being in peak condition come Tokyo.

The Welshman took gold in the F42 shot put at the 2016 Rio Olympics, having also won F42 discus gold at London 2012.