Cardiff’s Tokyo-bound middle-distance runner Jake Heyward broke the Welsh record for the men’s mile at the British GP Diamond League meeting in Gateshead last weekend.

Heyward finished in second place to fellow Team GB Olympic member Elliot Giles in a tight finish with a time of 3min 52:50sec, beating Neil Horsfield’s 35-year-old record of 3:54.39 run in 1986.

It is the second Welsh record Heyward has set this year after breaking the 1500m best time at the Portland Track Festival in May - also previously set by Horsfield in 1990.