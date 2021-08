Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer held off compatriot Tesfahun Akalnew to clinch victory in the the men's event in 60:29.

Yimer was the pre-race favourite and he came in one second clear of Akalnew with Kenyan Shadrack Kimining a further second back as he completed an all-African top three.

The winning time in the World Athletics Label race was two seconds outside the 60:27 course record set by Sir Mo Farah when he won last year's inaugural event.