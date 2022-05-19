Jeremiah Azu is a sprinter with big ambitions - and his coach believes he can win an Olympic medal.

The 21-year-old from Cardiff has the World Championships and Commonwealth Games in his sights this summer and he’s aiming to become the fastest Welshman of all time.

But on Sundays he forgets about athletics and sings in his family’s church - the reigning European U23 men's 100m champion puts his sporting success down to his faith in God.