Diamond League: Jake Wightman breaks 40-year-old Scottish mile record in Olso
Jake Wightman finished third in the Dream Mile race at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday to break the 40-year-old Scottish mile record.
His time of three minutes 50.30 seconds beat Graham Williamson's record by 0.34 secs, while compatriot Neil Gourley came fourth in a new personal best of 3:52.91.
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen stormed to victory, running 3:46.46 to narrowly miss out on breaking Steve Cram's European record of 3:46, while Oliver Hoare set an Australian record in second.
