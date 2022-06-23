Ahead of Birmingham 2022, Melissa Courtney-Bryant tells BBC Sport Wales she is feeling "as strong as ever" after a serious foot injury ruled her out of the Tokyo Olympics.

The middle-distance runner, a former Commonwealth and European indoor bronze medallist, ruptured a foot ligament while aiming to qualify for her first Olympic Games last year.

The 28-year-old is now fully fit and is aiming for a successful summer, which will include a second Commonwealth Games appearance for Team Wales.