World Athletics Championships: Dina Asher-Smith dedicates bronze medal to late grandmother
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
GB's Dina Asher-Smith says her "brain didn't have the capacity to run" after she revealed she struggled with her form following the death of her gandmother. She also dedicated her bronze medal to her after finishing third in the 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
Watch the World Athletics 2022 on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.