World Athletics Championships: 'I hope it's not serious' - Asher-Smith unsure what caused injury in final
Great Britain & Northern Ireland's Dina Asher-Smith says she hopes her injury that occurred during the third leg of the women's 4x100m final "isn't serious" after finishing sixth in the event at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.
