The war in Ukraine means that many of the country's athletes are without a home or a training base, so a university in Wales has stepped in to help.

Ukraine's 4x100m relay team have been using the training facilities at Cardiff Metropolitan University - and staying in its halls of residence - as they prepare for the European Championships in Munich.

Cardiff Met is renowned for its world-class sporting facilities and will have played a part when the runners line up on the track on Friday to fly the flag for Ukraine.