Yimer sets UK all-comers mark in Northern Ireland

Jemal Yimer repeated his 2021 men's win at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon as he broke the UK all-comers record.

The 25-year-old Ethiopian's winning time of 59 minutes and three seconds was seven seconds inside Geoffrey Kamworor's UK all-comers record set in Cardiff in 2016.

Yimer's time also bettered Sir Mo Farah's Irish all-comers record of 60 minutes and 27 set in the inaugural Antrim Coast event in 2020.

The Ethiopian, 25, finished a minute and 56 seconds ahead of Kenya's Alfred Ngeno.