Yehualaw wins again at Antrim Coast Half Marathon

Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw repeats her 2021 win at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne as she sets a UK all-comers record.

Yehualaw, denied a women's world record in last year's race by a course measurement error, ran one hour four minutes 21 seconds for a dominant win.

She was close to Letesenbet Gidey's world record pace early on before losing momentum but her winning time was one minute and 31 seconds inside the previous UK all-comers mark.