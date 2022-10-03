Radio 1's Adele Roberts has a world record in her sights after being given the all clear from bowel cancer. She will attempt to complete the London Marathon in under four hours and become the fastest female with an ileostomy.

Watch the London marathon live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app from 08:30 with coverage of the finish line on digital services until 18:00.