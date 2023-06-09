Diamond League: Lamecha Girma sets new world record in steeplechase
Watch as Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma sets a new world record time of seven minutes 52.12 seconds in the steeplechase at the Diamond League meeting in Paris.
