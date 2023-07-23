Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith runs a new season best to finish second in the women's 100m behind Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou at the Diamond League meet in London.

Ta Lou set a new meeting record of 10.75 seconds, Asher-Smith crossing 0.1secs behind with Jamaica's Shericka Jackson third and Britain's Daryll Neita fourth, also in a season's best.

