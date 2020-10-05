World Athletics Championships 2023: Netherlands' Femke Bol wins women's 400m hurdles gold
Watch the Netherlands' Femke Bol win women's 400m hurdles gold in 51.70 seconds, bouncing back after falling in the 4x400m mixed relay final earlier in the World Athletics Championships.
