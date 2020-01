England's Liz Cann overcomes a first game scare to see off New Zealand's Michelle Chan 16-21, 21-13, 21-11 as the World Badminton Championships gets under way at Wembley Arena.

It was not all good news for British hopes though, as Scotland's six-time national champion Susan Egelstaff is defeated 22-20, 21-16 by Li Michelle of Canada.