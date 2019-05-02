Badminton star PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in 2016. As she builds towards Tokyo 2020, BBC Sport meets the 23-year old who was named by Forbes as the seventh highest-earning sportswoman of 2018.

