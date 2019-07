The Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers the day after the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs at the age of 27. but said "our team will never be the same again."

On an emotional night, Skaggs' number 45 jersey was hung in the dugout and his number drawn on the pitching mound as the Angels won 9-4 on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Los Angeles Angels win day after pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death