Watch the extraordinary finale to game four of the World Series as a comedy of errors from the Los Angeles Dodgers handed the Tampa Bay Rays an 8-7 victory and levelled the series at 2-2.

Trailing 7-6 and down to their last strike in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Rays' Brett Phillips hit a single which allowed two of his team-mates to run in thanks to some horrendous fielding by the Dodgers.

