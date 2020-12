Day seven of BBC Sport's advent calendar showcases five amazing plays from the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

MLB returned in July for a shortened 60-game season after the regular 162-game season was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. LA Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win their first world series in 32 years.

READ MORE:

WATCH MORE: Advent calendar: Day 6 - Record breaking surfer who rides huge 73.5 foot wave