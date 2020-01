Steph Curry's daughter Riley upstages the basketball star at a news conference after his Golden State Warriors took a 1-0 lead over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

She says her dad was being "too loud" and then goes on to hide underneath the table in front of the world's media.

Curry was voted the NBA's most valuable player this season and is a star player for a Golden State side looking to win their first title since 1975.