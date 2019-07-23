Watch five great shots as Great Britain's women suffer a 22-point defeat to Serbia at EuroBasket 2015.

The Serbians ran out 76-54 winners, condemning GB to their third straight Group C defeat, following earlier losses to Russia and Latvia.

Latvia's subsequent 68-62 win over Russia means that Peter Buckle's side crash out of the tournament at the first round stage and as a result can now no longer qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

You can watch GB's final game against Croatia live on the Red Button and BBC Sport website on Monday at 1530 BST.

Available to UK users only.