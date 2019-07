Watch five great shots as Great Britain's women lose 76-70 to Croatia in their final 2015 EuroBasket game.

On Monday, Peter Buckle's side were playing for pride only after Sunday's 76-54 defeat by Serbia ensured that they could not meet their Sport England goal of a top-12 finish.

GB crash out having lost all four of their Group C matches and can now no longer qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics, while Croatia must wait to discover their fate in the tournament.

