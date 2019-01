Houston Rockets star James Harden is on the receiving end of a very wayward pass from Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks' 116-109 win on Wednesday.

Harden was not seriously hurt and continued in the game, scoring 42 of the Rockets' points.

