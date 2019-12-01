Watch: Star turn attentions to league after cup defeat

Belfast Star fall to their first home defeat of the season against Dublin side DBS Eanna in the National Cup quarter-final.

Eanna started strong, Joshua Wilson's solid defence saw the away side go into half-time 13 points up. The hosts could not claw their way back, despite some big baskets from American Delaney Blaylock. The game finished Star 63-78 Eanna.

Coach Adrian Fulton said Star must now turn their focus to winning the league, in which they sit joint top. They welcome DCU Saints to De La Salle next week for an enticing league encounter. Eanna will play Kieran Donaghy's Tralee Warriors in the semi-final.