Gordon jumps over 7ft 5in player but loses Slam Dunk contest

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr won the NBA All-Star Weekend's Slam Dunk contest, beating Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon in a competition that required overtime with two extra rounds.

Jones edged the contest by a point as he scored 48 for a "soaring tomahawk dunk" in the second tiebreaker, while Gordon was awarded 47 points after he cleared 7ft 5in Boston Celtic player Tacko Fall to dunk with two hands.

After the competition, LA Lakers' LeBron James, who will captain a team in Sunday's All-Star Game, said both players should have won the trophy.

Gordon, who also lost the 2016 Slam Dunk final to Zach LaVine, had received the top mark of 50 on his five previous dunks before the final tiebreaker, told ESPN: "I feel like I should have two trophies. I don't think I am going to do it again."

WATCH MORE: 'Oh baby what a slam!' - Zion Williamson shines in Rising Stars game

Available to UK users only