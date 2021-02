Watch James Harden's best plays as he inspires Brooklyn Nets historic half-time comeback, as they recover a 21-point deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns.

It was the biggest half-time comeback in the history of the Brooklyn Nets - at one point during the first half, they trailed by 24 points.

