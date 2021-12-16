NBA: Watch Devonte Graham's incredible 61ft buzzer-beater in Pelicans win
Watch the thrilling finale to New Orleans Pelicans' 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder as Devonte Graham's responds to a late Thunder leveller with an absolutely incredible 61ft buzzer-beater, the longest NBA game-winning shot in the past 25 years.
