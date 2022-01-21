Watch the moment Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool interfered during play as he reached out and tipped a pass away from the Washington Wizards.

Vanterpool has been fined $10,000 - around £7,350 - by the NBA and the Nets have been handed a further $25,000 penalty, which is around £18,400.

The officials missed the incident - which came with the Nets up 109-103 with six minutes remaining - and the Nets went on to win Wednesday's game 119-118.

READ MORE: Nets' Vanterpool fined for interception against Wizards

This video is UK only.