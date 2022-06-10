Rob Paternostro tells BBC East Midlands Today that he "feels honoured every day" to be head coach of Leicester Riders, who have granted him a testimonial match after 14 trophy-laden seasons.

The American will be centre of attention on Saturday for the match, which comes just four weeks after he guided Riders to victory in the British Basketball League play-off final against London Lions.

Victory at the O2 Arena completed a trophy treble for the season and was the 17th piece of silverware the club has collected during Paternostro's tenure.