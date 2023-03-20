NBA: Austin Reaves scores 35 points as LA Lakers beat Orlando Magic
Austin Reaves scores 35 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic in the NBA to boost their hope of reaching the play-offs.
