Watch Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler dominate late to help secure a 119-114 play-off win against top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, scoring a franchise-record 56 points.

It breaks LeBron James' previous mark of 49 points, and tied for the fourth-most points scored in a play-off game in NBA history.

READ MORE: LeBron stars as Lakers beat Grizzlies in game four

Available to UK users only.