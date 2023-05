Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was given a technical foul after pushing Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia in game four of the Western Conference semi-final series.

Jokic scored a career-best 53 points for Denver but the Suns won 129-124 to level the series at 2-2.

