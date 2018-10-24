The BBC's production of Poldark might be most famous for its topless portrayal of the main protagonist, but one cast member says "perfect is boring" when it comes to body image.

Ruby Bentall plays Ross Poldark's cousin Verity. Despite a hugely successful career, including parts in Jekyll and Hide and Lost in Austen, Ruby says she's still told not to apply for certain roles because of the way she looks.

"I work in an industry obsessed with looks", she says. "Everyone's obsessed with looking identical, like weird clones".

Ruby has some strong words about what it takes to be #BodyPositive. Take a look!