Dakota Ditcheva: #ThisIsMe

Here at BodyPositive we've been telling the inspiring stories of people who are bodypositive - celebs, athletes and also people just like you.

Dakota Ditcheva is 17 years old and is a professional Muay Thai athlete.

Muay Thai is perhaps one of the oldest martial arts and is often called "the art of eight limbs" because fighters use their fists, elbows, knees and shins.

It is seen as a male-dominated sport but Dakota told BodyPositive that it's a sport for women as well.

Her mum, Lisa Howarth, was a champion fighter and Dakota had her first fight when she was just four years old.

After two bouts, Dakota decided she much preferred dancing and other sports.

However, at 12 she picked it up again and has been travelling the United Kingdom and the world to take part in Muay Thai fights.

She's so renowned as a fighter now that she finds it hard to find women who are prepared to take her on!

With a lethal kick and a knockout punch, this is her story.