Mindfulness Meditations: Dr Peter Morgan

Taking part in #DontHitSnooze? Use those extra nine minutes a day you're gaining from not hitting that snooze button to calm your mind and set yourself up for the day, by downloading our free podcasts.

Are you flustered from the moment you get up? Do you find it difficult to concentrate or keep your mind focused? You could find a bit of mindfulness meditation could help you.

Don't worry, you don't have to sit in the Lotus position for hours on end. These practices take a mere nine minutes and you can even do them lying in bed (but don't fall asleep again!).

They have been written by clinical psychologist and mindfulness teacher Dr Peter Morgan, who explains more in the video above. To download the podcasts, click these links.

Click here to download BodyPositive meditation: Body Scan (MP3, 6.2MB)

Click here to download BodyPositive meditation: Mindfulness of Breath (MP3, 6.2MB)

Warning: If you're using a mobile phone, connect to Wi-Fi to avoid data charges.