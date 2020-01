If you're taking part in BodyPositive's #DontHitSnooze week, then you might be finding yourself with some more time on your hands. Why not use those extra nine minutes to tone up a tad?

We've teamed up with Make Your Move to put together this nine minute routine to improve your balance. There's a bit of standing around with this routine, but it's harder than it looks.

As with all exercise, go at your own pace and follow the advice on the screen.