Shaun Williamson, best known for playing Barry Evans in EastEnders, sings to entertain the crowd at the World Indoor Bowls Championships in Great Yarmouth.

Williamson performed a rendition of '(Something Inside) So Strong' by Labi Siffre before Sunday's tense men's singles final in which Scotland's Darren Burnett overcame local favourite Mervyn King.

Earlier in the week, 18-year-old Katherine Rednall became the youngest winner of the World Indoor Bowls women's singles title.