The eighth day of BBC Sport's advent calendar reveals Shaun Williamson, best known for playing Barry Evans in EastEnders, singing to entertain the crowd at the World Indoor Bowls Championships in Great Yarmouth.

Williamson performed a rendition of '(Something Inside) So Strong' by Labi Siffre before the tense men's singles final in which Scotland's Darren Burnett overcame local favourite Mervyn King.