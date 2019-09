BBC bowls commentator David Corkill picks his ten best shots from the World Indoor Bowls championships.

After a week of thrilling action in Hopton-on-sea the Northern Irishman selected Robert Paxton's powerful triple smash in his match against Mark Royal as his shot of the tournament.

Scotland's Alex Marshall beat Andy Thomson to lift the World Indoor Bowls men's singles title for a sixth time, while Wales' Laura Thomas won the women's title.