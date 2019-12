Sugar Ray Leonard admits he felt scared as he trained for his 1987 comeback fight against 'Marvellous' Marvin Hagler, but attributes his triumph to positive "biorhythms".

The boxing legend believes Hagler was as nervous as himself, because his opponent was the favourite for the 12-round fight in Las Vegas.

Leonard was awarded a controversial split-decision, but says the result was a "personal triumph".

Friday 6 April 2012 marks 25 years since the famous fight.