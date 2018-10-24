WBA welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi says he has "unfinished business" with Ricky Hatton, who is rumoured to be coming out of retirement.

Hatton beat the American in November 2008, but Malignaggi has gone on to achieve success, winning the WBA welterweight title in April this year.

Stockport-born Hatton announced his retirement from boxing last summer after being defeated by Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas in 2009.

A spokesperson for Ricky Hatton has told BBC Radio Manchester there will be "no comment" from any of the Hatton camp on the speculation.

