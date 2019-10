Legendary boxing trainer Emanuel Steward is described by fellow coach Enzo Calzaghe as a "unique" trainer who "made fighters" after the death of the 68-year-old was announced on Thursday.

During a long and illustrious career 'Manny' Steward trained 43 world champions, including British heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis.

Calzaghe was speaking to BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast.